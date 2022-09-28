Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Woodbridge Man Strangled Relative In His Home: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
James Henderson
James Henderson Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

A Woodbridge man was arrested for assaulting a family member in his home, police said. 

James Henderson, 42, got violent during an argument in the 14700 block of River Walk Way on Sept. 27, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Henderson beat the woman and strangled her, officials said.

When Henderson and the victim finally separated, law enforcement was contacted and Henderson was arrested, authorities reported.

He was charged with strangulation and assault and battery, police said. 

Henderson had a pending court date. There was no bond information available.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.