Woodbridge Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 2 Teens In Early 2000s

A Woodbridge man was recently arrested for sexually assaulting two teens at least 15 years ago, police said.

A female victim, between the ages of 16 and 17 at the time of the incident, reported sexual assault by a family member multiple times between April 2001 and September 2002, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

While police investigated the incidents, they discovered the suspect sexually assaulted another female victim, who was also between the ages of 16 and 17 at the time, sometime between December 2005 and June 2007, officials reported.

The suspect, Victor Lopez, 49, was arrested on August 16 and charged with two counts of indecent liberties by custodian and one count of aggravated sexual battery, authorities said.

He had a pending court date and no bond information was available, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.