Woodbridge Man Arrested For Attempting Vicious Assault With Knife, Hammer

A violent Woodbridge man is in police custody after he attempted to assault a victim with multiple weapons, officials said.

On September 3, just after 1 a.m., 55-year-old William Johnson got into an argument with a 39-year-old man in the 2700 block of Marsala Court, where he attempted to hit the victim with a machete-style knife and a hammer, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The victim narrowly got away without being struck by Johnson and fled before police arrived, authorities said.

When police investigated the incident, evidence showed that Johnson threw a rock at the victim's car that damaged the vehicle, officials said.

No other injuries or damages were reported, police said.

On September 5, Johnson was arrested for attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property, law enforcement said.

Police reported that he was held on a $10,000 secured bond with a pending court date.

