Woman Narrowly Escapes Rape Attack Outside Chantilly Library: Report

A Virginia woman had a scary experience in Chantilly, after she was attacked and almost raped outside a library, according to NBC4 Washington.

On Sept. 26, the victim was outside Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road, when a man stole her jewelry, shoved her to the ground, attempted to rape her, the website said.

Officers found the suspect nearby, 37-year-old Nolberto Sanchez Hernandez, and charged him with attempted rape, robbery and malicious wounding. His court date was set for Nov. 16, NBC4 Washington said.

