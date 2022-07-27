Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Chucks Small Axe At Relative During Fight: Prince William County Police

AJ Goldbloom
Shemia Royals Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

A 31-year-old Prince William County Woman was arrested after she threw a small axe toward her family member during a fight, police said.

Sometime before 7:15 p.m. July 25, Shemia Royals threw an axe from her purse at a family member and a 16-year old during a fight, Prince William County Police reported.

Though no injuries were reported, the axe caused damage to the walls of the Days Inn at 16925 Old Stage Road in Dumfries, where the fight occurred, police said.

Royals was taken into custody near the Days Inn and was charged with attempted malicious wounding, officials reported.

Authorities said her court date was pending and she was being held without bond. 

