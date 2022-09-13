White House Gas Leak Brings DC Fire Crew Into West Wing: Reports

D.C. Fire officials reported to the White House early in the morning on Tuesday, September 13, to investigate a gas leak, NBC4 Washington said.

At around 2 a.m., firefighters discovered a defective appliance in a West Wing storage room was to blame for the concerning gas-like odor, NBC4 reported.

Gas was briefly shut down at the White House while crews fixed the appliance and no injuries or evacuations were reported, NBC4 said.

Click here for more from NBC4 Washington via D.C. Fire and EMS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.