Volunteer Fire Official Arrested For Leesburg Auto Fire

A man who recently started volunteering at the Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company was arrested for starting a car fire, law officials said.

On August 12, Loudoun County fire officials responded to the scene of a burning vehicle near Samuels Mill Court, according to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall's Office.

Law enforcement's comprehensive investigation eventually led them to Matthew Bush, who they discovered started the fire in his own 2021 Honda Civic, authorities said.

On September 8, he was served a felony arrest warrant for the burning or destroying of personal property valued over $1,000.00, officials reported.

Bush was held without bail at the West Virginia Eastern Regional Jail pending his extradition back to Loudoun County, law enforcement said.

Upon his arrest, Bush was suspended from the Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company, where he had been volunteering since June, and the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System as a whole, authorities said.

