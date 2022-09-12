Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: These Virginia Colleges Ranked Among Best In America
Police & Fire

Virginia Beach Mother Dies In Tragic Single-Car Crash

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Hinnershitz and her Son
Hinnershitz and her Son Photo Credit: Katie Hinnershitz's GoFundMe Page

Kathryn "Dawn" Hinnershitz was killed in a single-car crash in Virginia Beach, police said.

Officers said the 26-year-old's SUV was found off the road on September 9 and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

"For those of us that really knew Katie - you know her zest for life, interest in cars, and the LOVE she possessed for her family and friends but more so than life it’s self…. she LOVED HER SON!"

A friend wrote about Hinnershitz and her loving personality on a GoFundMe page.

The fundraising page, which had raised nearly $1,800 by September 12, was started to provide for Hinnershitz's four-year-old son and to help pay funeral costs, the page said. 

Friends took to the GoFundMe page to remember Hinnershitz and her "beautiful soul".

A candle light vigil and balloon release will take place at Northside Park on September 13 at 6:30 p.m., according to Hinnershitz's aunt.

Click here to donate to in honor of Kathryn Hinnershitz. 

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.