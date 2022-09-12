Virginia Beach Mother Dies In Tragic Single-Car Crash

Kathryn "Dawn" Hinnershitz was killed in a single-car crash in Virginia Beach, police said.

Officers said the 26-year-old's SUV was found off the road on September 9 and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

"For those of us that really knew Katie - you know her zest for life, interest in cars, and the LOVE she possessed for her family and friends but more so than life it’s self…. she LOVED HER SON!"

A friend wrote about Hinnershitz and her loving personality on a GoFundMe page.

The fundraising page, which had raised nearly $1,800 by September 12, was started to provide for Hinnershitz's four-year-old son and to help pay funeral costs, the page said.

Friends took to the GoFundMe page to remember Hinnershitz and her "beautiful soul".

A candle light vigil and balloon release will take place at Northside Park on September 13 at 6:30 p.m., according to Hinnershitz's aunt.

Click here to donate to in honor of Kathryn Hinnershitz.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.