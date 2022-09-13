VA Shopping Cart Killer's Court Appearance: Murder Charges, Possibly More Cases

The suspect in a string of gruesome murders dubbed the "shopping cart killer" could be facing more charges after a Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court judge this week said there is probable cause linking him to additional cases, various news outlets report.

Anthony Robinson, who authorities say used a shopping cart to transport the bodies of women he killed in Fairfax County and Washington DC, may also be connected to a sixth death that occurred in Prince George's County, MD, in 2018, NBC4 Washington said.

Robinson allegedly tortured and killed at least five women, who he met on dating sites, and then met face-to-face at motels. Victims' remains have been found in shopping carts across the DMV, NBC4 reported.

Robinson's spree started with two murders at a Harrisonburg motel, where police found the bodies of the two victims nearby in a shopping cart, law enforcement officials said. Those victims were identified as 54-year-old Allene Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Smith. Those were the only two cases that Robinson has been charged in, sources said.

He was later identified as the suspect in the death of a woman in Washington DC, and two more killings in Alexandria, VA, according to NBC4.

