VA Beach Man Will Serve 15 Years For Home Invasion Robbery, Double Shooting

A Virginia Beach man pled guilty for his involvement in a 2020 home invasion and shooting, officials said.

On May 6, 2020, 24-year-old Deandre Dagner forced a victim into their house at gunpoint and proceeded to rob the man, along with his roommate, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

When the roommate grabbed a gun and shot Dagner in the leg, the suspect retaliated by shooting both victims, officials reported.

Both of the victims sustained serious injuries but survived, authorities said.

Dagner left the scene with $900 that he stole, and later arrived at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, with the money, suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Law enforcement said that the bullet removed from Dagner's leg was fired from the victim's gun, and that a shell casing found at the scene had DNA on it from both Dagner and one of the victims.

Dagner was sentenced to 15 years for charges of two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, one count of burglary, and other related offenses, the Attorney's Office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.