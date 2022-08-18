Unsportsmanlike: Victim In Stafford Assaulted While Playing Soccer

Police have obtained a warrant for the suspect who assaulted a soccer player in Stafford, officials said.

On August 17, sometime before 11 p.m., officers responded to Stafford Hospital, to find a victim with several injuries, including a broken nose, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was assaulted while playing soccer earlier that day at 1600 Mine Road, authorities reported.

Police said that although the suspect took off from the scene, they know the suspect's identity.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.