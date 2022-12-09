Contact Us
Police & Fire

Two Teens In Custody, No Gun Found After Incident At Woodbridge High School

AJ Goldbloom
Prince William County Police
Prince William County Police Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department (Twitter)

Two male juveniles were detained in Woodbridge on Monday, September 9, following reports of a gun at a local high school, police reported.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police received word that a student had a gun at Freedom High School, and took one individual into custody, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

No shots were fired and there were no reported injuries from the incident, officials said.

The school day resumed as usual and another suspect was taken into police custody, authorities said.

After an extensive search, police were not able to recover a firearm on school property and asked anyone with information about the incident to call 703-792-6500.

