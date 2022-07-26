Three Suspects Steal Over $2,000 Worth Of Target Items: Leesburg Police

The Leesburg Police are attempting to identify individuals who recently stole thousands of dollars in items from Target, authorities said.

On July 22, three suspects were seen in a Target located at 1200 Edwards Ferry Road, where they stole over $2,000 worth of items, the Leesburg Police Department reported,

Police said they believe these three suspects were working together to shoplift all of the items.

If you know the identities of these people or have any information about this incident, contact the police at 703-771-4500.

