Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Former NJ Resident Convicted Of Kidnapping Son
Police & Fire

Three Suspects Steal Over $2,000 Worth Of Target Items: Leesburg Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
The Three Unidentified Shoplifters
The Three Unidentified Shoplifters Photo Credit: The Leesburg Police Dept.

The Leesburg Police are attempting to identify individuals who recently stole thousands of dollars in items from Target, authorities said.

On July 22, three suspects were seen in a Target located at 1200 Edwards Ferry Road, where they stole over $2,000 worth of items, the Leesburg Police Department reported,

Police said they believe these three suspects were working together to shoplift all of the items.

If you know the identities of these people or have any information about this incident, contact the police at 703-771-4500. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.