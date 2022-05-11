Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Teenage Girl From DC Arrested For Making High School Bomb Threat: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Dunbar High School
Dunbar High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Secret Service Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl for a bomb threat called into an area high school earlier in the year, DC Metropolitan Police said on Twitter

The threat was made at Dunbar High School, located in the Unit block of North Street, Northwest, on the afternoon of February 8, according to police. The threat was made while Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in the middle of a presentation, 7News reports.

Someone reportedly placed a call to the school that they had 10 minutes to leave the building. The school was subsequently evacuated and emergency crews responded to the scene. The school was rendered safe after a search. 

It is unclear if the girl is a student at the school. No other information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.