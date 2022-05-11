Teenage Girl From DC Arrested For Making High School Bomb Threat: Police

Secret Service Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl for a bomb threat called into an area high school earlier in the year, DC Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

The threat was made at Dunbar High School, located in the Unit block of North Street, Northwest, on the afternoon of February 8, according to police. The threat was made while Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in the middle of a presentation, 7News reports.

Someone reportedly placed a call to the school that they had 10 minutes to leave the building. The school was subsequently evacuated and emergency crews responded to the scene. The school was rendered safe after a search.

It is unclear if the girl is a student at the school. No other information was released.

