Teen, Man Charged In Targeted Double Attack: Leesburg Police

A teen and a man were in police custody in connection with a double attack in Leesburg last week officials said.

Marcos Argueta, 18, and one other unidentified suspect were charged for their involvement in the double attack in the 0 block of Fort Evans Road.

After the attack, one individual was found in a parking lot with life-threatening gash wounds and another victim fled to police with non-life threatening injuries, Leesburg Police reported.

Police put a warrant out for Argueta, who later surrendered and was charged with two felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding, authorities said.

Argueta is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond, police said.

An additional suspect was on the loose until he was taken into custody for his involvement in the double attack, police reported.

This teenage suspect was also charged with two felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding, as well as two counts of gang participation, officials said.

He is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

With the two men in custody, police said this incident was believed to be targeted, but they are still searching for more potential suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 703-771-4500.

