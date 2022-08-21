Suspect Wanted After One Killed, One Wounded In Manassas Shooting: Police

Police are seeking to locate the suspect who shot one and wounded another in a recent Manassas shooting, officials said.

On August 19, just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard to find two 25-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The two men were allegedly approached by the suspect and after a short altercation, both were struck in the shooting, police said.

One of the victims, Dalton Moore, died on the scenes from his injuries and the other victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injures, officials reported.

Law enforcement said the suspect was described as a heavyset Hispanic male with short dark hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, driving from the seen in a light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts should contact police at 703-792-7000.

