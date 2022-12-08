Stone Cold: Stafford 66-Year-Old Arrested For Chucking Rocks At Cars

Police arrested a Ruther Glen resident after he was found throwing stones at nearby cars, authorities said.

Just before 7 a.m. on August 10, officers responded to multiple calls of a man throwing rocks at oncoming cars near the 2600 block of Richmond Highway, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy F.A. Martinez recognized the suspect, Thomas Jines, from previous encounters, and tried to defuse the situation, officials said.

Police said Jines was uncooperative, raising his six-foot walking stick at the officer and once he was in custody, threatening law enforcement officials.

He was charged with throwing objects at occupied vehicles and assault on law enforcement, Stafford police said.

Jines was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.