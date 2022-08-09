Stafford Police Seek Information In Recent Apartment Complex Murder

Stafford County police are investigating a recent shooting that took place outside a local apartment complex, officials said.

On September 7, just after 10:30 p.m., officers arrived to the scene on Declaration Drive, where they found an adult male on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, authorities reported.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police at 540-658-4400.

