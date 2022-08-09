Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: MURDER: Leesburg Woman, 28, Killed Man In Domestic Incident, Police Say
Police & Fire

Stafford Police Seek Information In Recent Apartment Complex Murder

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Stafford County Sheriff's Department
Stafford County Sheriff's Department Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Department

Stafford County police are investigating a recent shooting that took place outside a local apartment complex, officials said.

On September 7, just after 10:30 p.m., officers arrived to the scene on Declaration Drive, where they found an adult male on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, authorities reported.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police at 540-658-4400.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.