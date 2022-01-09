Contact Us
Stafford Drunk Driver Causes Crash, Sends Victim's Car Into Back Of Police Cruiser

Bernard Griffin
Bernard Griffin
Bernard Griffin Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

A Stafford drunk driver was arrested for causing a collision, officials said.

On August 31, at around 9 p.m., Bernard Griffin, 31, crashed into the back of a Hyundai at a red light at Aquia Park Shopping Center, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The impact of Griffin's hit sent the Hyundai into the back of a police patrol car, authorities said.

Although the vehicles sustained significant damage, no one was hurt in the incident, police reported.

When another officer arrived at the scene, they observed that Griffin had bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol, law enforcement said.

After his field sobriety test, Griffin was arrested for DUI second offense in five to ten years and following too closely, officials said. 

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober on an unsecured bond, police said. 

