Stafford Driver Disregards Nearby Officers As She Weaves Through Lanes: Police

An uncooperative Stafford woman was arrested for reckless driving, police said.

Just after 8 a.m. on August 16, an officer saw Georgiette Kwachie, 49, weaving in and out of lanes on I-95, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Kwachie did not comply with the officer who attempted to pull her over and initiated a chase, as she drove up to 80 mph, police said.

She eventually moved onto the right shoulder on I-95, where another motorist and a police car blocked her in, in order to keep her from escaping, authorities reported.

When law enforcement spoke to Kwachie, she said traffic was moving too slowly and that she did not believe she had to stop for law enforcement, officials said.

Kwachie was taken into custody and charged with eluding, reckless driving, holding a phone while operating a vehicle, following too closely and a traffic lane violation, police reported.

She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, Stafford officials said.

