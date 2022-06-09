Stafford County Double Date At Local Motel Ends With Armed Robbery: Police

Three armed men disrupted a recent Stafford County double date at a local Super 8 motel, police said.

Just after midnight on September 3, officials arrived at the motel, located at 557 Warrenton Road, where they discovered that two adult men had been robbed in a motel room, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The two men were invited to the motel by two women they met on Facebook and as they all settled into their room, there was a knock on the door, claiming to be "room service", officials reported.

Three masked men, two of them armed with knives, entered the room and robbed the men of their cash, credit cards, alcohol, and other property, authorities said.

The women hid in the bathroom during the incident, before fleeing the scene just after the suspects, police said.

Law enforcement said they located the suspects nearby and the three men were arrested.

Milton Lanza, 19, Eder Gaona, 20, and Orlando Guevara, 23, were charged with with robbery, breaking and entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, officials said.

Social media photos from one of the suspects revealed pictures of the three men with the women from the motel, indicating the women had been involved in the robbery, police said.

This discovery also revealed to officers that one of the women was a juvenile, officials said.

The three men were each held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and charges were pending for the two females, authorities said.

