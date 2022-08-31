Contact Us
Police & Fire

Stafford Auto Shop Employee Shots Man In Self Defense After Heated Fight: Police

Timothy Greenage
Timothy Greenage Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office

An altercation in Stafford forced an auto shop employee to shoot a man in self defense, police said.

On August 30, at around 11:45 a.m., an officer, who was driving near Tires and Wheels Unlimited on Warrenton Road, saw a man bleeding from his abdomen coming toward her, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office. 

Timothy Greenage, 33, told the officer that an employee of the auto shop had shot him, but there was more to the story, officials said.

Law enforcement's investigation revealed that Greenage threatened the auto shop over the phone because the business supposedly over-charged Greengage's niece, authorities said.

Once Greenage arrived at the business, a fight ensued and Greenage pushed an employee to the ground before pulling out his own firearm, police said.

The employee shot Greenage in his abdomen, to protect himself, and luckily, no one was hurt when Greenage fired his gun back, officials said.

Due to witness testimonies that Greenage incited the incident, he was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and assault and battery, after he was treated for his injuries, police reported.

Greenage was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1000 secured bond.

