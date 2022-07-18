Contact Us
Breaking News: Uber To Pay Millions For Penalizing Riders With Disabilities, Federal Authorities Announce
Police & Fire

Springfield Domestic Stabbing Suspect Arrested, More Details Released: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Jose Mejia
Jose Mejia Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Details have been released in the investigation of a Springfield man accused of stabbing his wife over the weekend, police said. 

Jose Mejia, 49, was arrested in South Carolina on Monday, July 18, hours after he fled from his Fairfax County home where his wife, Evelin Molina, was found dead with stab wounds, Fairfax County Police. 

A relative said Jose called and admitted he had stabbed her before leaving his wallet behind and fleeing in his Honda HRV, police reported. 

Mejia's four children were not home at the time of the incident, officials said. 

This story is still developing. Check back for updates. 

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.