Spotsylvania Man Jailed For Reckless Driving, Hit-And-Run: Police

A Spotsylvania 31-year-old was arrested after he damaged property and attempted to hide from law enforcement, police said.

On September 11, just after midnight, officers received a report of a dark sedan that damaged multiple items on Fagan Drive, according to the Stafford County Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they noticed a median and a mailbox had been hit by the sedan and observed a man attempting to hide in a nearby backyard, officials said.

The suspect, Corey Cook, told police that someone had taken his car and crashed it, while he was going to the bathroom in the backyard, authorities reported.

An individual who witnessed the incident countered Cook's claims, telling police that Cook had dropped them off at the home, before hitting a mailbox and crashing down the street, police said.

Cook's chaotic ride ended in the bushes, the witness told law enforcement.

When a reporting deputy placed Cook under arrest, he discovered Cook also had an outstanding warrant out of Westmoreland County, officials said.

Police said they found a suspected controlled substance inside Cook's vehicle in their search.

Cook was charged with two counts of hit and run, driving while revoked, and possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, and was also served on his Capias warrant out of Westmoreland County, authorities reported.

