Police & Fire

Spotsylvania Man Crashes Car Moments After Stealing It: Police

AJ Goldbloom
AJ Goldbloom
Gregory Robertson
Gregory Robertson Photo Credit: Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office

Police arrested a man who stole a car from a Wawa lot and crashed it moments later in Spotsylvania, officials said. 

Gregory Robertson, 28, carjacked a vehicle from the parking lot at around 11:09 p.m. July 19, and proceeded to crash in the 6000 block of Plank Road, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Police said they were arriving at the Wawa to investigate the carjacking when they received a report about an accident nearby.

Once they arrived at the scene of the accident, they found Robertson in the stolen car, which had rolled several times during the crash, officials said. 

Robertson was arrested for DUI 2nd offense in five years, possession of a stolen vehicle, and other related offenses, police reported. 

Police said he was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond. 

