Spotsylvania Driver Who Led Wild Police Pursuit In Custody: Sheriff

A 38-year-old Spotsylvania man was arrested on warrants days after leading police on a wild pursuit, at points veering into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Jermaine Epperson was spotted by Stafford County Deputy D.S. Jett run a stop sign on Truslow Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, the sheriff's office said.

Jett attempted to pull Epperson over, but he ignored the officer and sped into Fredericksburg, driving 20 MPH over the speed limit and veering into oncoming lanes, police said.

After a while of Epperson dodging police, he stopped his vehicle at Dogwood Drive, where he got out and fled on foot into a heavily wooded area, police reported. The Sheriff’s Department said Sergeant B.U. Demirci and his K-9, Titan tried to track the suspect down, but could not find him.

Epperson was found and charged with eluding police, reckless driving, and other related offenses.

