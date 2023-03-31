Speeding Mercedes Driver Kills Alexandria Woman In Chain-Reaction Fairfax County Crash: Police

A speeding Mercedes driver set off a chain of events in Fairfax County that led to the death of a 36-year-old woman from Alexandria on Thursday night.

Samantha Jennings-Jones was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by a vehicle shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Claiborne Avenue in Groveton, police say.

According to investigators, a 2007 Mercedes C230 was traveling south on Richmond Highway when the driver of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler traveling in the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn onto Clayborne Avenue.

The driver of the Mercedes struck the Jeep, left the roadway and spun around before striking Jennings-Jones, who was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminarily, investigators say that speed appears to be a factor for the driver of the Mercedes, though detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Details of the investigation will now be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine if charges will be filed. This represents the second fatal pedestrian-related crash in Fairfax County in 2023, down from five at the same time last year.

