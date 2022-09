Fairfax County police are investigating a robbery that took place in a Tysons Corner jewelry store on Thursday, September 8, Fox5 DC said.

Inside the store at around 2:45 p.m., multiple suspects allegedly smashed the jewelry cases with blunt objects, stole items, and fled the scene, reports said.

There was no information about the value of the items stolen, Fox5 DC reported.

Click here for the full story from Fox5 DC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.