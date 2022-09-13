Roommate Rampage: Fredericksburg Woman Arrested In Violent Attack

A Fredericksburg woman was charged after she violently attacked her roommate, police said,

On September 11, at around 5:15 p.m., officers reported to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital, where they found the victim of a brutal assault, unable to speak due to her injuries, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

The family of the victim told police that the woman had been attacked by her roommate, 29-year-old Kayla Haley in the 1400 block of Dandridge Street, authorities reported.

Police said the victim remained in the hospital with serious injuries and Haley was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, officials said.

