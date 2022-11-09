Rookie Volunteer Firefighter Nabbed For Arson In Virginia: Authorities

A rookie volunteer firefighter was arrested for igniting a car fire, authorities in Virginia said.

Matthew Bush apparently sparked the blaze in his own 2021 Honda Civic near Samuels Mill Court on Aug. 12, according to the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall's Office.

Bush, formerly a Purcellville volunteer firefighter, was arrested on a warrant Sept. 8 and held without bail at the West Virginia Eastern Regional Jail pending his extradition back to Loudoun County, law enforcement said.

Upon his arrest, Bush was suspended from the Purcellville Volunteer Fire Company, where he had been volunteering since June, and the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System as a whole, authorities said.

