Want to make an easy $100?

A California-based production company is looking for people across the U.S. willing to dress up as Santa Claus and record a holiday advertisement for TikTok.

The 20- to 45-second script will be provided for the actor, who will film a vertical-style video sharing a message about a holiday money service, the casting call reads.

The video can be taken from anywhere convenient for the actor.

Click here to apply.

