Prince William County Woman Finally Convicted For 2016 Parking Lot Murder

A Prince William County woman was recently convicted of first degree murder from a 2016 shooting, authorities said.

Roberta Brandon was allegedly fighting about custody and visitation with Cordrey Jackson in a parking lot, when she shot him in the chest, according to the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney.

In early August 2022, she was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, officials said.

There were no further details given about a prison sentence.

