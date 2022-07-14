Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Seek At-Risk Fredericksburg Senior Missing Overnight

AJ Goldbloom
John Vincent
John Vincent Photo Credit: Virginia State Police

A senior alert was issued for an 83-year-old Fredericksburg man that went missing sometime after 5 p.m. July 13, officials said. 

John Vincent, who also answers to the name 'Jack', was last seen on Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard, possibly wearing a navy polo shirt, light khaki pants, and black shoes, Virginia State Police reported. Authorities believe Vincent is on foot. 

Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment that could be dangerous to his health and safety while he is still missing. 

Vincent was also described as a white man with blue eyes and balding, gray hair, 6'11 and 200 pounds, who walks hunched over, police said. 

Anyone with information about Vincent's whereabouts should contact Fredericksburg City Police at 540-654-5911. 

