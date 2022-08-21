Police On High Alert To Find Leesburg Missing 16-Year-Old, 20-Year-Old Abductor

Leesburg police are searching for a teenage girl and the man who abducted her, officials said.

At around 9:30 p.m. on August 19, police arrived at a residence on Fort Evans Road, where they discovered that 16-year-old Yelsi Mendez-Chicas was assaulted and abducted by 20-year-old Joel Hernandez-Melendez, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The police investigation determined that the two know each other, law enforcement said.

Mendez-Chicas was described as 5’04 , 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and dark hair with light highlights, officials reported.

Law enforcement said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Hernandez-Melendez was described as a 5’08, 150-pound man, with brown eyes and black hair, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

He is currently wanted for one felony count of abduction and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts, should contact police at 03-771-4500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.