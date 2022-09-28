Playing Doctor: Drunk Stafford Man Tries To Give Hospital Patient Drugs, Police Say

A Stafford man was arrested for multiple crimes he committed while drunk, police said.

Early in the morning of Sept. 27, Charlie Dotson, 65, visited the Stafford Hospital and tried to give a patient drugs, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

When law enforcement arrived at the hospital, Dotson admitted that he took a controlled substance, hit a car while driving, and parked illegally in a handicap parking spot, authorities said.

Dotson failed a sobriety test and police confirmed he did try to give drugs to a hospital patient, officials said.

He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and illegally parking in a handicap space, law enforcement reported.

Dotson was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond, reports said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.