Pedestrian Killed In Fairfax County Car Crash (DEVELOPING): Police

Officers were investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Fairfax County on Thursday, Oct. 6, reports said.

Sometime before 7:40 a.m., police responded to the Backlick Road area of Route 1 Richmond Highway, where a pedestrian had been hit by a car, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

Richmond Highway was closed heading north on Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway, police said.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

