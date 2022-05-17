Overturned Concrete Truck Makes A Mess In Southeast DC: Fire Officials

Emergency response crews had quite the mess to clean up Tuesday morning after a concrete truck overturned after a car crash in Southwest DC.

The crash was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Street, Southeast just before 10 a.m., according to a Tweet from DC Fire and EMS.

The driver of the truck was being treated for minor injuries and Hazmat crews were requested to handle the fuel spill, officials said. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.