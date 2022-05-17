Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: More Than 100 Reportedly Displaced By Morning Fredericksburg Apartment Fire
Police & Fire

Overturned Concrete Truck Makes A Mess In Southeast DC: Fire Officials

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The overturned concrete truck sent fuel and concrete in the roadway
The overturned concrete truck sent fuel and concrete in the roadway Photo Credit: DC Fire & EMS (Twitter)

Emergency response crews had quite the mess to clean up Tuesday morning after a concrete truck overturned after a car crash in Southwest DC.

The crash was reported in the 1400 block of 1st Street, Southeast just before 10 a.m., according to a Tweet from DC Fire and EMS. 

The driver of the truck was being treated for minor injuries and Hazmat crews were requested to handle the fuel spill, officials said. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.