Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

One Person Dead, Another Rushed to Hospital in Richmond House Fire: Report

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Richmond Fire Department
Richmond Fire Department Photo Credit: Richmond Fire Department Facebook

An early morning house fire in south Richmond killed one person and sent another to the hospital, reports said.  

The blaze broke out just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at a house on Decatur Street near Route 1, according to WTVR. Firefighters said one of the residents died in the fire and another needed to be taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. 

Rescue workers didn't release any information about the victims, but a woman who showed up said her grandparents lived in the home, WTVR said. 

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:15 a.m. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.