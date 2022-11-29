Contact Us
One Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries After Shooting In Alexandria, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Fairfax County Police
Fairfax County Police Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department (Facebook)

One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Alexandria on Tuesday, Nov. 29, authorities said.

The shooting happened on the 8500 block of Hyman Way in the Mount Vernon District, Fairfax County police said on Twitter just before 4 p.m.

A person of interest was also taken into custody, police said in an updated tweet.

Authorities were asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate the scene.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

