Naked DC Man Attempts To Swing On Power Lines: Unconfirmed Reports

It's a bird...it's a plane!

No, it's just a naked D.C. resident trying to swing from a power line, Wednesday, Sept. 7 according to an NBC News reporter at the scene.

The man was standing on the awning of a home, naked, and attempting to swing from the nearby power lines, witnesses as the scene said.

The incident occurred near Jefferson Street and police were apparently working on getting him down.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

