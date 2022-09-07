Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Naked DC Man Attempts To Swing On Power Lines: Unconfirmed Reports

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Power Line
Power Line Photo Credit: Pixabay/ArtisticOperations

It's a bird...it's a plane! 

No, it's just a naked D.C. resident trying to swing from a power line, Wednesday, Sept. 7 according to an NBC News reporter at the scene.

The man was standing on the awning of a home, naked, and attempting to swing from the nearby power lines, witnesses as the scene said.

The incident occurred near Jefferson Street and police were apparently working on getting him down.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.