Multiple Cars Damaged In Fairfax County, Possibly By Gunfire: Police

Fairfax County police were investigating a group of cars that they found were damaged on Friday, Sept. 23, officials said.

Sometime before noon, officers arrived at the scene in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street, where they found between two to three cars with damage, possibly caused by gunfire, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Route 7 was closed for law enforcement's investigation and police advised locals to stay clear of that area or shelter in place, authorities said.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

