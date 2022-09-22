Missing 81-Year-Old Sought By Fairfax City Police

Fairfax City police are searching for a missing senior citizen, officials said.

Keith Proudfoot, 81, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 3400 block of Andover Drive, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.

He was wearing a grey button down shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes before he went missing, authorities said.

Proudfoot was also described as a white man, 6'0 and 155 pounds, with brown eyes and little hair, police said.

