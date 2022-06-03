Contact Us
Michigan Man Nabbed For Carrying Weapons, Fake Badge Near US Capitol: Police

David Cifarelli
Items seized by US Capitol Police from Jerome Felipe
Items seized by US Capitol Police from Jerome Felipe Photo Credit: US Capitol Police (Twitter)

A former New York police officer was arrested for carrying a fake badge, weapons and ammunition  outside the US Capitol, authorities said.

Jerome Felipe, 53, out of Flint, Mi, parked his 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle on the west side of the Capitol shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, June 3, according to US Capitol Police. 

When questioned by officers, Felipe showed them a fake badge that had "Department of the INTERPOL" printed on it. Felipe also said he was a criminal investigator with the agency, police said. 

A search of Felipe's vehicle found a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition, police said. No real guns were found. 

Investigators are trying to figure out why Felipe was parked near the building. He is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo, police added. 

