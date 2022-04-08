Mental Health Crisis: Man Barricaded Himself Inside Fairfax Home (DEVELOPING)

Officers responded to the residence of a man experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, August 4, police said.

Sometime before 8:15 p.m., police arrived to the 8100 block of Halley Court in Lorton to assist a man who barricaded himself inside, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police asked the public to avoid the area, and also closed both Halley Court and McCarty Road, as they try to resolve the incident peacefully, officials said.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

