Police & Fire

Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash Photo Credit: Pixabay

A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said.

Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department. 

Both drivers were transported to a local Fairfax hospital, where White died of his injuries, officials said.

The other driver reported only minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with more information about this incident should call 703-385-7964.

