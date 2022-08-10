Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police

A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said.

Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.

Both drivers were transported to a local Fairfax hospital, where White died of his injuries, officials said.

The other driver reported only minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with more information about this incident should call 703-385-7964.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.