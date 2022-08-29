Contact Us
Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA
Return to your home site

Menu

Alexandria Daily Voice serves Alexandria, VA

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Old Farmer's Almanac Releases Outlook For Winter In Northeast
Police & Fire

Maryland Man Arrested For Stabbing 61-Year-Old To Death: DC Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Byron Palmer and Kelvin Biggs
Byron Palmer and Kelvin Biggs Photo Credit: Byron Palmer and Kelvin Biggs' Facebook Pages

D.C. police arrested a man in the stabbing murder of a 61-year-old, officials said.On August 26, at around 1 a.m., law enforcement arrived at a residence in the 100 block of 56th Street and found two men inside the home suffering from stab wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

One of the victims, Byron Palmer, showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

The other victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation into this incident revealed that the men, who knew each other, had been fighting, officials said.

Police said they charged 37-year-old Kelvin Biggs with second degree murder while armed.

to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.