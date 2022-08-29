Maryland Man Arrested For Stabbing 61-Year-Old To Death: DC Police

D.C. police arrested a man in the stabbing murder of a 61-year-old, officials said.On August 26, at around 1 a.m., law enforcement arrived at a residence in the 100 block of 56th Street and found two men inside the home suffering from stab wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One of the victims, Byron Palmer, showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

The other victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation into this incident revealed that the men, who knew each other, had been fighting, officials said.

Police said they charged 37-year-old Kelvin Biggs with second degree murder while armed.

