Police & Fire

Manassas Man Who Went Missing In 2020 Arrested For Indecent Exposure At Area McDonald's: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Email me Read More Stories
Dwight McFadden
Dwight McFadden Photo Credit: Manassas Park Police

A 29-year-old Manassas man, who went missing back in 2020, was arrested for indecent exposure, police said.

Sometime before 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, Dwight McFadden exposed himself to a 33-year-old woman in the Mcdonald's drive-thru near Sudley Road and Portsmouth Road, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

McFadden went missing for over a month beginning in September of 2020, officials noted.

Police said he was found safe on October 12, 2020, after law enforcement notified the community to keep an eye out in the greater Manassas area.

McFadden's recent incident ended in his arrest for indecent exposure, officials said.

There is no available information about his bond and McFadden's court date was pending.

