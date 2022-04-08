Contact Us
Manassas Man Arrested For Luring, Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old: Police

AJ Goldbloom
Zaqueo Lopez Colop
Zaqueo Lopez Colop Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

Police arrested a Prince William County man for soliciting an inappropriate picture and later sexually assaulting a minor, officials said.

Zaqueo Lopez Colop was arrested on July 29 for asking a 14-year-old girl for an inappropriate picture and luring her to his home to sexually assault her, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said the victim accused Colop of the incidents between April 1 and May 31. 

He was charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, production of child pornography, and abduction, authorities said.

Colop had a pending court date and was held without bond, police said.

