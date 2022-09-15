Man Who Threatened To Bomb Stafford School Is Repeat Offender: Police

James Hash II, the man who made threats to bomb Conway Elementary School in Stafford, has a history with making fake calls, police said.

Officers conducted an investigation into the fake calls and discovered that the suspect's phone had been used 30 times, between April and August, to make false reports, according to the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Hash II allegedly made these calls to 911 using recordings from a Text-To-Speech software that disguised his voice, authorities said.

Prior to his recent bomb threat, Hash II made a fake call on July 11, threatening to bomb multiple Virginia courthouses, officials reported.

Over the course of law enforcement's investigation into the calls, police identified Hash II as the suspect and searched his home, police said.

Officers found the devices Hash II used to carry out his crimes and he was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, officials said.

On September 14th, he was charged with threats on school property, threats to bomb or burn a building, and five counts of falsely summoning police, authorities reported.

Fredericksburg police said Hash II is not responsible for the recent threats made toward James Monroe High School, and that they are still investigating the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.