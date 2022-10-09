Man, Teen Apprehended For Kidnapping Woman During Domestic Incident In Virginia: Police

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested two suspects in Virginia following an investigation into a reported kidnapping, authorities announced.

Carlos Castillo, 28, and a 16-year-old teen, both from Houston, were arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10 by Virginia State Police and are set to be extradited back to Washington, DC following the alleged kidnapping the previous day.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, police said that the two suspects approached a woman and forced her inside of a nearby vehicle before fleeing the area in Northeast DC.

Investigators noted that the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

The investigation led police to identify the two suspects, who were located in Wytheville, Virginia by state police with the victim still inside their vehicle, they said.

No injuries were reported and both suspects were apprehended without incident.

Charges are pending against the two suspects until their return to Washington, DC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Alexandria and receive free news updates.